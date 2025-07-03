Looking back at Princeton spring sports

Players for the Princeton softball team wait to greet alumna shortstop Bella Olade at home plate after she hit a grand slam during a March 25 road game at Prosper Rock Hill. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

This past school year marked a season of change for Princeton.

The Panthers wrapped up their first year competing in Class 6A after moving up Class 5A in the University Interscholastic League’s bi-annual realignment.

In today’s edition of The Princeton Herald, we will look back at the highlights of the spring sports season for Princeton.

McCoy, Williams cap off standout career at state meet:

Princeton alumna Terrayah McCoy made it her goal during her senior season to get back to the state meet after she was unable to compete because of a scheduling conflict her junior year.

She did just that after winning first place at the Region I-6A meet with a height of 5-10. At the Class 6A state meet in Austin, McCoy, a Texas A&M-Commerce signee for women’s basketball, settled for sixth place after clearing a height of 5-4.

Despite that disappointment, McCoy said that, overall, it was a great season. More importantly, she was thrilled for the opportunity to watch her Panther teammate, Kingston Williams, compete at the state meet.

This year marked the first time that Williams, a Baylor University signee, qualified for the state meet. He earned his spot at state in the 300-meter hurdles after running to the regional meet title in a new school record time of 37.24 seconds. The future Baylor Bear added a second qualification in the long jump, earning second overall with a leap of 23-feet even.

Those two state qualifications come one year after Williams scratched on all three attempts in the long jump and tripped over a hurdle in the final of the 300-meter hurdles at the regional meet.

Williams earned fifth place in both the long jump (22-9.5) and 300 hurdles (37.34) at the state meet.

Baseball team struggles in 1st season in 6A:

For as hard as Princeton played, the Panthers were unable to find consistency in their first season in District 6-6A. The Panthers faced an uphill battle after beginning district play with five straight losses. Although Princeton won three of their next four games to remain in postseason contention, the Panthers lost their final seven games to finish 3-13 in district play.

Although three district wins is not what Princeton had envisioned, the Panthers took some positives from this season. Perhaps their biggest strength was their pitching staff. Led by alum James McGill, Lucas Pate and Jaxon Watjen, Princeton held the opposition to four or less runs in six district games. Unfortunately, the Panthers couldn’t back them up with enough run support. Princeton scored just 19 runs in 16 district games and was shut out six times.

Princeton’s best moment of the season came April 1 when the Panthers recorded a 6-4 win over District 6-6A champion Allen. In that game, rising senior center fielder Jordan Mosley went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while alum shortstop Caleb Spurgin and incoming senior outfielder Kayden Cochrane each had two hits. Pate notched the pitching win. He worked around eight Eagle hits and three runs while striking out five over six innings.

Freshmen make immediate impact for softball team:

Princeton fielded one of the youngest teams in District 6-6A.

The Lady Panthers had six players receive playing time, including pitchers Fernanda Rodriguez-Fierro and Carlee Dutler, while playing alongside several talented upperclassmen – a list that includes alumna center fielder Jadyn Walton, alumna shortstop Bella Olade, alumna outfielder/first baseman Daeshana Wilson and incoming senior third baseman Meghan Gilbert.

Princeton’s youth showed at times. The Lady Panthers struggled to a 4-21-1 record and 0-16 record in District 6-6A. But the Lady Panthers flashed moments of brilliance, including in a March 25 road game at Prosper Rock Hill. Princeton took a 5-0 lead on Rock Hill in the first inning, with four of those runs coming on an Olade grand slam.

Four of the five Lady Panthers that were selected to the all-district team. Incoming sophomore catcher Zoie Rainey was named to the all-6-6A team after she finished with a team-best .383 batting average with 23 hits, 13 runs scored, one home run, three triples, eight doubles and 19 RBIs. Senior third baseman Meghan Gilbert and sophomore pitchers Fernanda Rodriguez-Fierro and Carlee Dutler garnered honorable-mention team honors.

Princeton received tremendous senior leadership from Walton, a 6-6A second-team honoree who hit .344 and had 14 stolen bases.

Dodson paces Princeton golfers:

Dominic Dodson turned in the top score for the Panthers at the District 6-6A Tournament, finishing in a tie for 15th place after he shot 160 over the course of two days. The Princeton alum, a University of Texas Permian Basin signee, carded an 84 on March 31 and a 76 on April 1.

Dodson finished his high school career as a four-year varsity letterwinner and was a regional qualifier as a junior.

Alum Luke Phillips, meanwhile, shot 194 for the best two-day total of his high school career.

For the first time in five years, Princeton fielded a ladies’ team at the district tournament. They competed in the junior varsity division. Olivia Landers shot 106 to pace the efforts for the Lady Panthers.