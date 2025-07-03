Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Looking back at Princeton spring sports

by | Jul 3, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Players for the Princeton softball team wait to greet alumna shortstop Bella Olade at home plate after she hit a grand slam during a March 25 road game at Prosper Rock Hill. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

This past school year marked a season of change for Princeton.

The Panthers wrapped up their first year competing in Class 6A after moving up Class 5A in the University Interscholastic League’s bi-annual realignment. 

In today’s edition of The Princeton Herald, we will look back at the highlights of the spring sports season for Princeton. 

McCoy, Williams cap off standout career at state meet:

Princeton alumna Terrayah McCoy made it her goal during her senior season to get back to the state meet after she was unable to compete because of a scheduling conflict her junior year.

She did just that after winning first place at the Region I-6A meet with a height of 5-10. At the Class 6A state meet in Austin, McCoy, a Texas A&M-Commerce signee for women’s basketball, settled for sixth place after clearing a height of 5-4. 

Despite that disappointment, McCoy said that, overall, it was a great season. More importantly, she was thrilled for the opportunity to watch her Panther teammate, Kingston Williams, compete at the state meet.

This year marked the first time that Williams, a Baylor University signee, qualified for the state meet. He earned his spot at state in the 300-meter hurdles after running to the regional meet title in a new school record time of 37.24 seconds. The future Baylor Bear added a second qualification in the long jump, earning second overall with a leap of 23-feet even. 

Those two state qualifications come one year after Williams scratched on all three attempts in the long jump and tripped over a hurdle in the final of the 300-meter hurdles at the regional meet. 

Williams earned fifth place in both the long jump (22-9.5) and 300 hurdles (37.34) at the state meet.

Baseball team struggles in 1st season in 6A:

For as hard as Princeton played, the Panthers were unable to find consistency in their first season in District 6-6A. The Panthers faced an uphill battle after beginning district play with five straight losses. Although Princeton won three of their next four games to remain in postseason contention, the Panthers lost their final seven games to finish 3-13 in district play.

Although three district wins is not what Princeton had envisioned, the Panthers took some positives from this season. Perhaps their biggest strength was their pitching staff. Led by alum James McGill, Lucas Pate and Jaxon Watjen, Princeton held the opposition to four or less runs in six district games. Unfortunately, the Panthers couldn’t back them up with enough run support. Princeton scored just 19 runs in 16 district games and was shut out six times.

Princeton’s best moment of the season came April 1 when the Panthers recorded a 6-4 win over District 6-6A champion Allen. In that game, rising senior center fielder Jordan Mosley went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while alum shortstop Caleb Spurgin and incoming senior outfielder Kayden Cochrane each had two hits. Pate notched the pitching win. He worked around eight Eagle hits and three runs while striking out five over six innings. 

Freshmen make immediate impact for softball team:

Princeton fielded one of the youngest teams in District 6-6A.

The Lady Panthers had six players receive playing time, including pitchers Fernanda Rodriguez-Fierro and Carlee Dutler, while playing alongside several talented upperclassmen – a list that includes alumna center fielder Jadyn Walton, alumna shortstop Bella Olade, alumna outfielder/first baseman Daeshana Wilson and incoming senior third baseman Meghan Gilbert.

Princeton’s youth showed at times. The Lady Panthers struggled to a 4-21-1 record and 0-16 record in District 6-6A. But the Lady Panthers flashed moments of brilliance, including in a March 25 road game at Prosper Rock Hill. Princeton took a 5-0 lead on Rock Hill in the first inning, with four of those runs coming on an Olade grand slam. 

Four of the five Lady Panthers that were selected to the all-district team. Incoming sophomore catcher Zoie Rainey was named to the all-6-6A team after she finished with a team-best .383 batting average with 23 hits, 13 runs scored, one home run, three triples, eight doubles and 19 RBIs. Senior third baseman Meghan Gilbert and sophomore pitchers Fernanda Rodriguez-Fierro and Carlee Dutler garnered honorable-mention team honors.

Princeton received tremendous senior leadership from Walton, a 6-6A second-team honoree who hit .344 and had 14 stolen bases.

Dodson paces Princeton golfers:

Dominic Dodson turned in the top score for the Panthers at the District 6-6A Tournament, finishing in a tie for 15th place after he shot 160 over the course of two days. The Princeton alum, a University of Texas Permian Basin signee, carded an 84 on March 31 and a 76 on April 1. 

Dodson finished his high school career as a four-year varsity letterwinner and was a regional qualifier as a junior.

Alum Luke Phillips, meanwhile, shot 194 for the best two-day total of his high school career.

For the first time in five years, Princeton fielded a ladies’ team at the district tournament. They competed in the junior varsity division. Olivia Landers shot 106 to pace the efforts for the Lady Panthers.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin Fall 2025

Related News

In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

Jul 3, 2025 | ,

In-Sync founder Vicky Keahey gifts a photo of a male cougar to featured speaker and friend Steve Stoler at the Saturday, June 28 gala held in Lavon. Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald Newsworthy night celebrates mission, raises funds A sold-out crowd gathered Saturday,...

read more
Preliminary PISD budget includes tax cut

Preliminary PISD budget includes tax cut

Jul 3, 2025 | ,

New PISD Principal Courtney Croy and her staff at Perkins Early Childhood Center, which opens its doors in August. Courtesy Photo While waiting for more information about how this year’s Texas House Bill 2 will impact local education funding, the Princeton Independent...

read more
Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

Jul 3, 2025 | , ,

Graceland Ninjaz pump up the crowd before the drone and fireworks shows. EKloepping Photograpy/The Princeton Herald Drones and rockets lit up the Saturday night sky with an impressive display during Princeton’s annual Freedom & Fireworks event at Caldwell...

read more
Patriotic celebrations on tap

Patriotic celebrations on tap

Jun 26, 2025 | ,

Independence Day is just around the corner, and communities throughout Collin County are gearing up for a variety of celebrations that promise to bring out the red, white and blue spirit in residents of all ages. From traditional parades and live music to spectacular...

read more
Fire protection will continue for some subdivisions

Fire protection will continue for some subdivisions

Jun 26, 2025 | ,

MUD #2 residents will continue to receive firefighting and emergency services under a separate contract with the city. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Residents who have a Princeton mailing address but live in Municipal Utility District (MUD) #2 outside the city...

read more
New PISD admin building coming soon

New PISD admin building coming soon

Jun 26, 2025 | , ,

Work on the new Princeton ISD administration building is nearing completition. The district hopes to move into the facility the last week of July. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Princeton Independent School District is preparing to open its new administration building...

read more
Work delayed on unfinished apartments

Work delayed on unfinished apartments

Jun 26, 2025 | ,

Ironwood at Princeton buildings have been rewrapped with Tyvek CommercialWrap shielding and doors and windows have been installed. However, construction has paused due to negotiations with the city over payment of fees tied to previous owners. Bob Wieland/The...

read more
Photos online
Lafons Fireworks
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Lafons Fireworks
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love