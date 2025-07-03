Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Preliminary PISD budget includes tax cut

by | Jul 3, 2025 | Latest, News

New PISD Principal Courtney Croy and her staff at Perkins Early Childhood Center, which opens its doors in August. Courtesy Photo

While waiting for more information about how this year’s Texas House Bill 2 will impact local education funding, the Princeton Independent School District is considering reducing the 2025-26 property tax rate by about a nickel per $100 valuation.

The district’s new assistant superintendent of finance, Nichole Powell, presented a preliminary budget report to the Monday, June 16, meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees.

“I want to start off by letting everyone make sure everyone understands that tonight’s preliminary budget presentation will be based on old law,” she said. “New law [HB 2] guidance is still forthcoming … but I want to make sure that everybody understands our revenue and expenditure projections are going to be based on old law, as that is our best understanding, and that is our guidance so far.”

While the bill promises to compress local tax rates and boost funding, Powell said the district has not yet received official guidance on how much money Princeton ISD can expect to receive or how the funding will be distributed.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin Fall 2025

Related News

In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

Jul 3, 2025 | ,

In-Sync founder Vicky Keahey gifts a photo of a male cougar to featured speaker and friend Steve Stoler at the Saturday, June 28 gala held in Lavon. Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald Newsworthy night celebrates mission, raises funds A sold-out crowd gathered Saturday,...

read more
Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

Jul 3, 2025 | , ,

Graceland Ninjaz pump up the crowd before the drone and fireworks shows. EKloepping Photograpy/The Princeton Herald Drones and rockets lit up the Saturday night sky with an impressive display during Princeton’s annual Freedom & Fireworks event at Caldwell...

read more
Patriotic celebrations on tap

Patriotic celebrations on tap

Jun 26, 2025 | ,

Independence Day is just around the corner, and communities throughout Collin County are gearing up for a variety of celebrations that promise to bring out the red, white and blue spirit in residents of all ages. From traditional parades and live music to spectacular...

read more
Fire protection will continue for some subdivisions

Fire protection will continue for some subdivisions

Jun 26, 2025 | ,

MUD #2 residents will continue to receive firefighting and emergency services under a separate contract with the city. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Residents who have a Princeton mailing address but live in Municipal Utility District (MUD) #2 outside the city...

read more
New PISD admin building coming soon

New PISD admin building coming soon

Jun 26, 2025 | , ,

Work on the new Princeton ISD administration building is nearing completition. The district hopes to move into the facility the last week of July. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Princeton Independent School District is preparing to open its new administration building...

read more
Work delayed on unfinished apartments

Work delayed on unfinished apartments

Jun 26, 2025 | ,

Ironwood at Princeton buildings have been rewrapped with Tyvek CommercialWrap shielding and doors and windows have been installed. However, construction has paused due to negotiations with the city over payment of fees tied to previous owners. Bob Wieland/The...

read more
Photos online
Lafons Fireworks
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Lafons Fireworks
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love