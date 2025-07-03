Preliminary PISD budget includes tax cut

New PISD Principal Courtney Croy and her staff at Perkins Early Childhood Center, which opens its doors in August. Courtesy Photo

While waiting for more information about how this year’s Texas House Bill 2 will impact local education funding, the Princeton Independent School District is considering reducing the 2025-26 property tax rate by about a nickel per $100 valuation.

The district’s new assistant superintendent of finance, Nichole Powell, presented a preliminary budget report to the Monday, June 16, meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees.

“I want to start off by letting everyone make sure everyone understands that tonight’s preliminary budget presentation will be based on old law,” she said. “New law [HB 2] guidance is still forthcoming … but I want to make sure that everybody understands our revenue and expenditure projections are going to be based on old law, as that is our best understanding, and that is our guidance so far.”

While the bill promises to compress local tax rates and boost funding, Powell said the district has not yet received official guidance on how much money Princeton ISD can expect to receive or how the funding will be distributed.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]