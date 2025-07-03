Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Record turnout for youth soccer camp

by | Jul 3, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Attendees of the June 14-17 Princeton High School Softball camp had lots of opportunities to brush up on skills. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Kent Ackmann has been impressed by how much soccer has grown in recent years in Princeton.

That has been the most noticeable at the youth level.

Every year, the number of players who participate at the annual Princeton youth soccer camp has increased, and this year generated a record turnout.

About 150 aspiring players, all of whom are incoming first through eighth graders, learned skills such as passing, dribbling, ball control and shooting from 10 coaches and 20 current and former players from Princeton High School at the school’s soccer stadium and adjacent practice field on June 16-19.

“Biggest camp we’ve ever had,” said Ackmann, head coach of the Princeton High School boys’ soccer team. “It’s a reflection of the growth of the game of soccer in the Princeton community. And it’s not just growth in the number of players in the Princeton community, but it’s the growth in the players in the Princeton community.

“The skill level and IQ of the players attending the camp has drastically improved over the years. It’s evident that kids in Princeton are getting exposed to very competitive environments and good coaching in the various leagues and clubs that they’re apart of throughout the year.”

Each day was broken up into specific emphasis: Day 1 was about ball control; Day 2 was dribbling; Day 3 was passing; Day 4 was shooting.

“We want players to take some things from the camp that they can work on at home, at their team training and in their matches,” Ackmann said. “Overall, I just think the campers really enjoy how much time and effort the coaches and players spend with them.”

Players received instruction from coaches Ackmann, Garrett Lieberman, Jerry Young, Jeremy Padilla, Melissa Payan, Luis Payan, Beau Dodson, Michela Pinegar, David Lammers, Osman Lopez and 20 current and former players who volunteered their time to help grow the game of soccer in Princeton.

“So many players do this every year,” Ackmann said. “It’s reflective of the core values of our soccer program, attitude of gratitude and giving back to the community.”

Ackmann said that the coaching staff takes great pride in the structure and the organization of the camp and helping the campers get better.

“It’s just a game that brings everyone together,” he said. “It’s a bridge between racial and socioeconomic gaps, even in a small community like Princeton.”

