Strong second day powers Princeton at 7 on 7 state tournament

The Princeton football team went 4-3 at the Texas High School Division I state 7 on 7 tournament in College Station. Submitted photo

By David Wolman

For the first time in 10 years, the Princeton football team competed in the Texas High School 7 on 7 state tournament, held last Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Princeton went 4-3 overall with wins over Austin Bowie, Hutto, Abilene and Tyler and nearly won the Division I consolation bracket title.

“It was a good time,” said Bryan Washington, who coached the team alongside Devin Williams and Randall Fannin. “The boys definitely competed. We saw some pretty tough competition down there. For us not having been there in 10 years, we did pretty well.”

With UIL rules preventing high school coaches from coaching their teams in 7 on 7 football state qualifying tournaments and the state tournament, parents of the players coached Princeton in College Station. Washington is the father of rising senior wide receiver Mayan Washington. Williams is the father of incoming senior quarterback Marcus Flowers. Fannin is the father of rising senior wide-out Collin Fannin-White.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the coaches teaching the players the game and the parents who helped us with water, making sandwiches for the players,” coach Washington said.

As for the Panthers, it was a weekend of close calls.

Battling in hot weather conditions with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s both days, Princeton went 1-2 in pool play Friday. All three games were decided by a total of six points. Princeton began play with a 35-32 loss against Laredo United. The Panthers earned their first win of the tournament a short time later with a 27-25 triumph over Austin Bowie. Then, in the final pool play game, Princeton lost 28-27 to Cy Lakes.

Against Cy Lakes, Princeton held a 27-20 lead late in the game. Cy Lakes scored a touchdown with no time left to reduce their deficit to 27-26. Despite giving up the last-second touchdown, Princeton still had a chance to win the game with a stop on the ensuing 2-point conversion. A successful stop on defense would’ve advanced Princeton to the championship bracket. However, Cy Lakes was successful in its 2-point try, as the Panthers found themselves on the short end of a heartbreaking loss.

The loss relegated Princeton to the consolation bracket.

“We should have gone 3-0 in pool play,” Washington said. “We told them that we should have changed up our call at the end to not give up that TD. It should have never come down to the final play, but that’s how it goes sometimes. After that, they played great.”

Princeton returned to Veterans Park last Saturday and began consolation bracket play with perhaps their best performance of the tournament, a 35-26 triumph over Hutto. The Panthers built a 21-0 lead five minutes into the ballgame before withstanding a late Hippos’ rally to emerge with the nine-point victory.

“That was the best game that the guys played in the tournament,” coach Washington said. “Hutto is a big-time contender. They usually go deep in the playoffs. We came out and took it to them.”

Princeton made it two straight wins after edging Abilene 27-26 in the next round of the consolation bracket.

The Panthers topped Tyler in the third round. The final score wasn’t made available at press time.

However, Princeton’s tournament run came to an end shortly thereafter following a 44-20 setback to Pflugerville Weiss in the consolation semifinals.

Flowers, who threw for 3,202 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns last year, called 98% of the offensive plays for the Panthers in College Station. He was in a good rhythm with Mayan Washington, Jordan Mosley, Collin Fannin-White, Nick Rodriguez, Jacks Craig and Gabe Patton in the passing game all throughout the tournament.

Junior Daniel Luster, who is new to Princeton’s offense this year, came up with several big catches on third down plays to move the chains for the Panthers.

Princeton received strong play on defense from Mosley, Aiden Rutledge, DeAngelo Valencia and Bishop Carroll.

The Panthers are entering their second season in Class 6A, ready to improve on a 2-8 finish from a year ago. Princeton kicks off the 2025 season Friday, Aug. 29 against West Mesquite from Jackie Hendricks Stadium.