Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

New law bans student cellphone use at school

by | Jul 10, 2025 | Education, Latest, News

All Texas public and charter school students, grades K through 12, are now prohibited from using cell phones and other personal communication devices during the school day. And school districts are scrambling to comply with the new law by the start of classes.

House Bill 1481 was sponsored by 87th District Rep. Caroline Fairly, a 26-year-old first-term Republican from Amarillo. It received unanimous support in the Texas Senate and passed 128-17 in the House with support including Reps. Angie Chen Button of Sachse, Jeff Leach of Plano and Candy Noble of Lucas. 

The bill took effect immediately after being signed in June by the governor.

Fairly said the increasing use of personal devices in Texas schools “poses concerns about their impact on student learning, safety, mental health and overall school environment.”

HB 1481 requires the board of trustees of a school district or the governing body of an open-enrollment charter school to adopt, implement, and ensure the district or school complies with a written policy prohibiting a student from using a personal communication device while on school property during the school day, requires the mandatory policy to establish disciplinary measures to be imposed for violation of the prohibition and authorizes the mandatory policy to provide for confiscation of an applicable personal communication device.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | bwieland@csmediatexas.com

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin Fall 2025

Related News

Sewer bills may be adjusted

Sewer bills may be adjusted

Jul 10, 2025 | ,

The city is refunding wastewater service charges to residents who may have been overbilled because the city did not implement a new ordinance for calculating billing. “This will be placed on an upcoming agenda so we can discuss it thoroughly and understand exactly...

read more
Story time turns real-life adventure

Story time turns real-life adventure

Jul 10, 2025 | ,

Princeton Firefighter Matt Hollingsworth reads “The Night Before the Fourth of July” by Natasha Wing to an appreciative audience. Lois Nelson Public Library sponsored the Wednesday, July 2, story time at Firehouse No. 2. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald A routine...

read more
In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

Jul 3, 2025 | ,

In-Sync founder Vicky Keahey gifts a photo of a male cougar to featured speaker and friend Steve Stoler at the Saturday, June 28 gala held in Lavon. Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald Newsworthy night celebrates mission, raises funds A sold-out crowd gathered Saturday,...

read more
Preliminary PISD budget includes tax cut

Preliminary PISD budget includes tax cut

Jul 3, 2025 | ,

New PISD Principal Courtney Croy and her staff at Perkins Early Childhood Center, which opens its doors in August. Courtesy Photo While waiting for more information about how this year’s Texas House Bill 2 will impact local education funding, the Princeton Independent...

read more
Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

Jul 3, 2025 | , ,

Graceland Ninjaz pump up the crowd before the drone and fireworks shows. EKloepping Photograpy/The Princeton Herald Drones and rockets lit up the Saturday night sky with an impressive display during Princeton’s annual Freedom & Fireworks event at Caldwell...

read more
Photos online
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love