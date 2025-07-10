Passenger service planned for McKinney National Airport

The McKinney Air Center services noncommercial traffic at McKinney National Airport, which is adding a passenger terminal on the other side of the airport’s 8,000-foot runway. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

As work begins on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport, an “ultra low-cost” airline based in Houston reportedly is considering adding the airport to its more than 50 destinations in the U.S. and Latin America.

Avelo (rhymes with yellow) Airlines began service earlier this year between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

WFAA had filed public information requests seeking information about airlines that might serve the McKinney airport and in June received a letter from the Texas Attorney General’s office saying the information must be divulged.

According to a letter of intent, “The airline estimated it will serve 130,000 people in the first year of operations, then grow to about 450,000 per year within three years of starting service,” the TV station said.

However, Courtney Goff, the airline’s communications manager, said July 1, “We have no immediate plans to begin service at TKI.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]