Sewer bills may be adjusted

The city is refunding wastewater service charges to residents who may have been overbilled because the city did not implement a new ordinance for calculating billing.

“This will be placed on an upcoming agenda so we can discuss it thoroughly and understand exactly what happened and why,” Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. said.

Following a presentation by NewGen Strategies consultant Becky Schafer at the April 24, 2023, meeting, the Princeton City Council unanimously adopted Ordinance No. 2023-04-24.

Schafer said: “The winter average looks at your usage during the winter months, December, January, February, when you’re not filling your pools, washing your car, watering your lawns, and says, ‘Okay, that’s your indoor usage, and it’s only the domestic water usage that gets returned to the sanitary sewer. So, we will bill residential ratepayers sewer based on that winter average.’”

She said Farmersville, Celina Frisco, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy and Sachse all used winter averaging. Plano used a three-year rolling winter average.

Allen, Anna, Richardson, Rowlett, Royse City and Mesquite based wastewater billing on water usage and Wylie used a flat rate, she said.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]