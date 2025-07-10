Story time turns real-life adventure

Princeton Firefighter Matt Hollingsworth reads “The Night Before the Fourth of July” by Natasha Wing to an appreciative audience. Lois Nelson Public Library sponsored the Wednesday, July 2, story time at Firehouse No. 2. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

A routine story time turned into a real-life adventure for dozens of children and their parents at Princeton Fire Station No. 2.

Fifty children and 67 adults visited the station for a Lois Nelson Memorial Library story time reading session Wednesday, July 2. The event, held regularly throughout the year, was hosted at the fire station due to space constraints at the library.

As the session was wrapping up, the fire department received an emergency call. The same fire truck that children had explored earlier was suddenly deployed. Lights flashed, the siren blared, and the truck roared out of the bay and down Beauchamp Boulevard.

“The kids were thrilled to see all that happen,” said Reggie Bain, a library staffer who attended the event.

The featured story, “The Night Before the Fourth of July” by Natasha Wing, was read by firefighter Matt Hollingsworth.

Afterward, fire personnel spoke with the children about water safety during the summer, reminding them to always wear a life jacket while swimming.

Children also had the chance to climb aboard Engine No. 3 and a medical emergency vehicle parked just outside the station bay.

But the biggest thrill of the day? Watching real-life heroes leap into action. For the 117 attendees, it was a story time they won’t soon forget.

By John Kanelis | [email protected]