School board president hurt in lake accident



Princeton ISD Board of Trustees President Cyndi Darland is recovering from injuries she received when thrown from a jet ski on Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

“I was in a jet ski accident … and I broke my left hip and my left shoulder,” she said. “I had surgery on my left hip and put a pin and screws in it.”

The accident took place Sunday, June 29, near Indian Point Marina, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The Yamaha personal watercraft was struck by a wave, ejecting the rider, who was wearing a life jacket, troopers said.

Darland was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, where she spent 12 days before being released to Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in West Plano.

“My left shoulder they’re going to heal naturally, and they recommended that I do at least three hours of therapy a day in the rehab hospital to try to get mobile because right now I can’t do anything for myself,” Darland said.

She said she was sharing the news so people would understand why she was not presiding over the Monday, July 21, school board meeting.

“I do intend on missing only one school board meeting and then I’ll be back — God willing,” she said. “I’m gonna work real hard.”

Darland forwarded a photo “that’s not very complementary of me, but it’s a picture of me leaving the hospital or getting ready to.”

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre said, “We are praying for a speedy recovery. I’m really happy to hear she finally made it back to Texas to continue her healing process, and we’ll be ready to have her back when she is well enough to return.”

