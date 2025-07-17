Award-winning performances highlight 2024-25 Princeton athletics 

Princeton alumna Paris Kelleher finished her high school career as the school’s all-time leader in wins. Photo courtesy Ray Shoaf

By David Wolman

Whether on the football field, cross country course, volleyball or basketball court, wrestling mat, tennis court, golf course, or baseball and softball fields, Princeton High School athletes left their mark during the 2024–25 school year.

The Princeton Herald continues its three-part series recognizing standout teams and performances as part of the inaugural C&S Media High School Sports Awards. Categories were selected by sports editor David Wolman, with winners announced over three weeks.

Here are the winners of this week’s awards.

Best Game: Princeton vs. Plano West, Football (Oct. 25, 2024)

Princeton came into the game looking for its first district win of the season.

In what proved to be a back-and-forth affair with four ties and four lead changes, the top two threats in Princeton’s dynamic passing attack, rising senior quarterback Marcus Flowers and incoming senior wide receiver, Jordan Mosley, made sure that the Panthers stayed in the lead for good.

Mosley hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Flowers with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Panthers held off the Wolves 38-35 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Princeton overcame deficits of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 to notch their first victory as a member of District 6-6A and their second win of the season.

Flowers passed for 421 yards and two touchdowns. Mosley hauled in seven pass receptions for 143 yards and one score. The Panthers racked up 540 yards of total offense.

Best Finish: Kelleher concludes standout wrestling career with another state medal

Princeton alumna Paris Kelleher came into the Class 6A state tournament looking to cap off what has been a standout career on the mat with another medal.

Kelleher delivered a solid performance in her final career UIL tournament, winning three of five matches to earn fourth place in the 145-pound weight class division from the Berry Center in Cypress.

Klein Oak’s Malaina Jones defeated Kelleher by a 4-3 final in the third-place match.

Despite the loss, Kelleher had a career for the record books. She finished as Princeton’s all-time leader in career wins, a four-time district champion, three-time regional champion and two-time state placer.

Biggest Upset: Baseball team upends Allen (April 1, 2025)

Princeton won just three district games all season, but the signature victory of the year for the Panthers was a 6-4 victory over eventual District 6-6A champion Allen.

It was two big innings that helped propel Princeton to the road win.

The Panthers scored six runs over the third and fourth innings to rally for a 6-3 lead before surviving a late Eagles’ rally to hang on for the win.

Alumnus Caleb Spurgin drove in the first two Princeton runs with a triple. After Allen responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead, Princeton went back on top for good following a four-run top of the fourth. Mosley cleared the bases with a three-run triple, and rising senior Marlon Alvarado followed with an RBI single.

Mosley went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Spurgin and rising senior Kayden Cochrane each had two hits.

Multi-sport athlete of the year: Jordan Mosley, Football/Basketball/Baseball

The athleticism and strength that was on display by Mosley made him a focal point.

On the football field, Mosley was the top target in Princeton’s aerial attack and also was a shutdown cornerback. Mosley caught 55 passes for 870 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he hauled in one interception, defended two passes and made 58 tackles.

On the basketball court, Mosley, a 5-foot-10 forward, had a relentless motor and was amongst the best rebounders for the Panthers. He was named to the All-District 6-6A defensive team after the conclusion of the season.

On the baseball field, Mosley made highlight-reel catches and excelled in the No. 9 spot in the Panthers’ batting order. He was named to the district 6-6A second team after the season.