PISD expects significant growth in next decade

Princeton Independent School District Superintendent Donald McIntyre speaks to chamber members at the Wednesday, July 16, Lunch and Learn. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

Princeton Independent School District Superintendent Donald McIntyre sees the school district’s explosive growth as a mixed blessing.

McIntyre said in remarks July 9 at the Princeton Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn session that the growth means there is no such thing as a “summer break” for Princeton ISD administrators and staff. McIntyre spoke briefly with The Princeton Herald prior to his presentation to Chamber of Commerce members, saying that the “pressure is on, that we have many projects we need to complete.”

He said the Princeton municipal ban on new residential construction has had no impact on the growth being felt by the school system. “We have a lot of permits in the queue” that will need to be finished before the ban takes effect, he said.

McIntyre told the chamber crowd he’s been with the school district for 25 years, taking over as superintendent in 2020 during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic. He said Princeton ISD had 2,600 students enrolled when he took over the top administrative job, but now has more than 10,000 students enrolled.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By John Kanelis |[email protected]