Water restrictions for Culleoka customers

Jul 21, 2025

Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC) has implemented water conservation restrictions for all residential customers.
Effective Monday, July 21, all non-essential watering is prohibited, including washing down outdoor hard surfaces, buildings and structures, dust control, flushing gutters or permitting water to run down the street.
Addresses ending in even numbers may water outdoor landscapes from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday and Thursday.
Addresses ending in odd numbers may water outdoor landscapes from 12-10 a.m. Saturday and Wednesday.
Approved watering methods include permanently installed sprinkler systems, hand-held hose watering with an automatic shut off nozzle, hand-held buckets and drip irrigation. The use of hose-end sprinklers is prohibited.
Customers with new sod installed should follow the recommendations by the installer and have the recommendations in writing for verification, if needed.
Foundation watering within 2 feet of the foundation and tree watering may be done for two hours, one day per week, with a hand-held hose or with a dedicated zone using a drip irrigation system or soaker hose, provided no runoff occurs.
Filling or refilling of swimming, wading, or Jacuzzi pools is allowed only on designed watering days and times. Other days and times are prohibited.
CWSC said further restrictions can be avoided if all water consumers cooperate with the new cutbacks.

