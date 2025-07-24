PISD adopts cell phone ban for all students

Use it — and lose it. That’s the new cell phone and communication device policy the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees has adopted in compliance with House Bill 1481, signed in June by the governor.

The school board also decided at its Monday, July 21, meeting not to allow homeschooled students in the district to participate in extracurricular activities such as University Interscholastic League (UIL) competition.

After reviewing revenue changes from House Bill 2 passed by the last Legislature in an hour-long executive session, trustees approved raises for district personnel and gave preliminary approval to a property tax rate for the district of $1.2073 per $100 of property valuation, based on projected total taxable values of $4.5 billion.

Trustee Julia Schmoker made the motion to increase pay for certified teachers with zero to two years’ experience by $1,000, teachers with three to four years’ experience by $2,500, and $5,000 for teachers with five or more years. Non-classroom teachers will get a raise of $2,000 and non-exempt workers will get an extra $1 per hour. The district also increased the insurance contribution for employees.

The projected property tax rate for the district would be down about a nickel from last year’s levy of $1.2552 per $100 valuation.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]