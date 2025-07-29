Filing open for school board election

Two seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees are on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Filing for candidates began July 19 and will end Monday, Aug. 18.

As of Tuesday morning, July 29, no candidates had filed for the election, said Amy Ivy, administrative assistant to Superintendent Donald McIntyre.

School board members Julia Schmoker and John Campbell were elected in 2022 to three-year terms on the seven-member board.

According to Collin County Elections, Schmoker received 30.61% of the 8,585 votes cast in the four-person race while Campbell received 26.57%.

The two candidates with the most votes were elected without a runoff.

Monday, Oct. 6, is the last day to register to vote in the election.

Early in-person voting runs from Monday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 31.





Stay informed and support local journalism; subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!