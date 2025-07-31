Princeton returners ready for second year in Class 6A

Princeton senior Erin Marquez is in search of a third consecutive berth in the state wrestling tournament. Photo courtesy Ray Shoaf / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The 2024-25 school year ushered in a new era of sports for Princeton.

With the city’s population continuing to grow at a rapid pace, Princeton High School has moved up two classifications in the last six years, from 4A to 5A in 2018 and from 5A to 6A in 2024.

While Princeton has faced its own set of athletic challenges, the student-athletes met those opportunities head on. And as Princeton sets out to begin its second year in Class 6A, the Panthers will lean on their varsity returners to help lead their respective teams to big things during the 2025-26 school year.

The Princeton Herald will now take a closer look at those varsity returners who are expected to make significant contributions.

Chandler Evans, Sr., Girls Basketball

Princeton comes into the upcoming season having to replace three starters and with a new head coach. But one player who first-year head coach Six Smith said he can count on for experience and scoring is Evans, a guard.

Evans, who played a key role in Princeton’s run to its first-ever regional final during the 2023-24 season, scored at least 10 points in 13 of the 16 district games the Lady Panthers played last season, including a pair of 18-point outings against Plano and District 6-6A champion Prosper. She netted 14 points in Princeton’s 58-51 loss to state-ranked Denton Braswell in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game.

Erin Marquez, Sr., Wrestling

Despite being in just its ninth year as a program, Princeton has become a force on the wrestling mat, especially on the girls side. One wrestler that has made her mark as one of the best grapplers ever to come through the program is Marquez.

Over the last two seasons, Marquez has compiled an overall record of 79-24 with back-to-back appearances in the state tournament. As a junior, she went 38-11, was the District 6-6A runner-up at 120 pounds, captured fourth place in her weight class at the Region III-6A Tournament and earned her 100th career win. Although she went 0-2 at the Class 6A state tournament, Marquez is excited to get back on the mat as she seeks a third consecutive appearance at state and her first state medal.

Gabriella Trejo, Sr., Girls Soccer/Cross Country

Trejo will look to cap off an incredible high school career in cross country with a fourth consecutive berth in the regional meet and third appearance in the state meet.

The incoming Princeton senior earned seventh place in last season’s District 6-6A meet with a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 14 seconds. However, for the first time, she didn’t make the state cut after back-to-back appearances at state during her freshman and sophomore years.

Trejo has also been a standout midfielder/defender for the Princeton girls soccer team. She was named to the All-District 6-6A second team during her junior season.

Grace Vrba, Sr., Volleyball

As Princeton enters its first season with Yolanda Beasley as head coach, Vrba is expected to take on an even bigger role this season for a Lady Panthers team that seeks a big turnaround after going winless in district play last season.

Vrba, who is entering her fourth season playing varsity volleyball for Princeton, logged career highs in sets played (98), kills (147), service aces (13), and digs (84) during her junior season and was named to the All-District 6-6A honorable mention team.

Jonathan Sanchez, Sr., Boys Soccer

Although Princeton won just two district games last season, the play of its defense kept the Panthers in every game. Sanchez backstopped a Princeton back line that surrendered two goals or less in 16 of the 20 matches that the Panthers played. He was named to the All-District 6-6A second team for his efforts.

Jordan Mosley, Sr., Baseball/Boys Basketball/Football

Mosley is the ultimate definition of a three-sport athlete.

As a junior, Mosley caught 55 passes for 870 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he hauled in one interception, defended two passes and made 58 tackles.

On the basketball court, Mosley, a 5-foot-10 forward, had a relentless motor and was among the best rebounders for the Panthers. He was named to the All-District 6-6A defensive team after the conclusion of the season.

On the baseball field, Mosley made highlight-reel catches and excelled in the No. 9 spot in the Panthers batting order. He was named to the All-District 6-6A second team after the season.

Marcus Flowers, Sr., Football

After starting the final three games of the 2023 season, Flowers sparked a Panther aerial attack that averaged 323.4 passing yards per game in 2024.

Flowers finished second in the Dallas area in passing yards with 3,202 yards and threw for 31 touchdown passes.

And with Princeton returning six wide receivers from last season’s team that played significant roles, expect the Panthers to again have a solid aerial attack in 2025.

Zoie Rainey, Soph., Softball

With six freshmen receiving playing time, Princeton fielded one of the youngest rosters in all of District 6-6A last season.

One freshman that adjusted well to the varsity level was Rainey, the starting catcher for the Lady Panthers.

Named to the All-District 6-6A second team, Rainey finished with a team-best .383 batting average with 23 hits, 13 runs scored, one home run, three triples, eight doubles and 19 RBI.