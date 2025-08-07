Getting ready for the bell

There’s no place like foam—especially on a hot, summer day as local youth showed up to celebrate the Back-to-School season with foam, bounce houses, yard games and more Wednesday, July 30 at Caldwell Park. Tina Lopez/The Princeton Herald

Last-minute preparations are in progress as the Princeton Independent School District is readying to welcome about 11,000 students Monday, Aug. 11.

The hours for early childhood centers are 8:30 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., elementary schools ring the first bell at 8:20 a.m. with dismissal at 3:55 p.m. and secondary campus classes are 7:25 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

August 11 is also the first day for the new Perkins Early Childhood Center named for veteran educator Trina Perkins, who retired after 40 years of service to the district.

Summer vacation began winding down with the Back to School Splash Bash in Caldwell Community park that featured lots of wet fun including a foam machine.

Students attending the event sponsored by Princeton Plays and Lois Nelson Public Library also got free backpacks and school supplies.

PISD Teachers have spent this week in staff development and volunteers from the Princeton Ministerial Alliance served three luncheons to the district’s nearly 1,600 employees, a tradition stretching back 22 years.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]