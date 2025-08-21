Historical Society celebrates 160 years

Joe Foist and Josh Hitt hold the Farmersville time capsule steady as it is expertly lowered into the ground.

Future Farmersville residents will one day open a box filled with stamps, coins, blueprints and memories of 2025 — all thanks to a celebration at the Bain-Honaker House on Saturday, Aug. 16.

The Historical Society marked the home’s 160th year by sealing a new community time capsule during a day of festivities.

The celebration included lawn games, crafts, refreshments and historic photo re-creations. About 65 to 70 people attended, including Mayor Craig Overstreet and City Manager Ben White.

