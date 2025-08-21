PISD, PHS maintain B overall grade

Princeton Independent School District earned an overall B rating for the 2024-25 school year with a scaled score of 81, up slightly from last year’s 80, continuing a trend of steady performance. Two campuses, Harper Elementary and Clark Middle School, received As.

Princeton Independent School District earned an overall B rating for the 2024-25 school year, according to newly released Texas Education Agency accountability scores. The district posted a scaled score of 81, up slightly from last year’s 80, continuing a trend of steady performance.

“We are super excited to recognize our two campuses, Harper Elementary and Clark Middle School, that received As, along with six more campuses with Bs,” PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “As a district, we are always looking for ways to continually improve and provide the best possible learning environment for our students.”

For more on this story see the August 21, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.