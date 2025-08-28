PCDC funds Officer Nancy Dominguez scholarship

A Collin College scholarship has been funded by the Princeton Community Development Corporation to honor late Officer Nancy Dominguez, shown with Police Chief James Waters. File Photo

The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) has approved the creation of a scholarship in memory of late Princeton Police Officer Nancy Dominguez, who was killed last year in an off-duty traffic accident.

Dominguez, 32, died April 20 after a two-vehicle crash on East Lucas Road.

A proclamation by the mayor later designated July 25, the date she was hired in 2022, as Officer Nancy Dominguez Day in Princeton.

A native of Chicago and graduate of North Garland High School, Dominguez earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice before joining the Princeton Police Department.

During her brief career she was recognized as Rookie of the Year in 2022 and 2023, received a Citizen Commendation Award, multiple departmental commendations, a Life Saving Award in June 2023, and numerous R.I.S.E. Awards for Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence.

“The scholarship honors the legacy of Officer Nancy Dominguez by supporting local students pursuing careers in public service, criminal justice or related fields,” Police Chief James Waters said.

At its Aug. 20 meeting, the PCDC heard a presentation from Sgt. Trim of the Princeton Police Department and voted to seed the scholarship with $50,000 in initial funding.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]