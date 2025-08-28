Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Trash disposal rates to increase 14%

by | Aug 28, 2025 | Latest, News

Higher costs, particularly natural gas that powers its collection trucks, have prompted Community Waste Disposal (CWD) to increase its fees for Princeton. 

At the same time, the city is adjusting its contract calendar with CWD to align with the budget year. And that gave residents a chance to consider additional services from the waste disposal company. 

Public Works Director Tommy Mapp said at the Monday, Aug. 25, city council meeting that 1,000 responses were received for a survey with nearly 60% of respondents saying they did not want to pay for more services from CWD. 

The options included cardboard collection for 22 cents per month, a second X-treme Green Event each year for 59 cents per month and weekly recycling for $3.05 per month.

CWD President Jason Roemer outlined his request for a rate adjustment. He cited fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index, fuel costs and landfill operational fees that are built into the total cost of service. One index, Henry Hub Natural Gas, was up 92.55%, he said.

Mapp said that effective Wednesday, Oct. 1, the total cost of residential service will increase 14%, adding $2.55 to the current cost of $17.90 per month for a total of $20.45.

The CWD increases include residential trash going up $1.12 to $13.96, residential recycling up 37 cents to $4.66, the annual X-Treme Green Event will cost 6 cents more or 77 cents per month and the annual Trash-Off is up one penny to 7 cents.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin Fall 2025

Related News

Princeton ISD approves budget, projects surplus

Princeton ISD approves budget, projects surplus

Aug 28, 2025 |

The Clark Middle School Panther and members of the PSHS band welcome sixth-grader Jesus Parra, the 11,000th student enrolled in Princeton ISD, on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The district had gained 523 students in seven days. Courtesy PISD Princeton Independent School...

read more
Injunction blocks Ten Commandments law

Injunction blocks Ten Commandments law

Aug 28, 2025 | , ,

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Plano ISD and 10 other school districts from complying with a new state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every classroom. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford and carried in the House by...

read more
Council hears from city’s lone code enforcer

Council hears from city’s lone code enforcer

Aug 21, 2025 |

Members of the Princeton City Council seemed surprised to learn the city had only one code compliance officer able to issue citations. In response to a query by Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. at the last council meeting, Director of Development Services Craig Fisher...

read more
Library expansion is years away

Library expansion is years away

Aug 21, 2025 |

Plans to expand the Lois Nelson Public Library have been scaled back to repairs and renovation. Plans to expand the Lois Nelson Public Library have been scaled back to repairs and renovation, city officials said. Assistant City Manager Allison Cook briefed the...

read more
PISD, PHS maintain B overall grade

PISD, PHS maintain B overall grade

Aug 21, 2025 | ,

Princeton Independent School District earned an overall B rating for the 2024-25 school year with a scaled score of 81, up slightly from last year’s 80, continuing a trend of steady performance. Two campuses, Harper Elementary and Clark Middle School, received As....

read more
Historical Society celebrates 160 years

Historical Society celebrates 160 years

Aug 21, 2025 | ,

Joe Foist and Josh Hitt hold the Farmersville time capsule steady as it is expertly lowered into the ground. Future Farmersville residents will one day open a box filled with stamps, coins, blueprints and memories of 2025 — all thanks to a celebration at the...

read more
City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

Aug 14, 2025 |

The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025-26 as the previous two years, based on a 19.85% increase in taxable property value. The Princeton City Council will take formal action on the tax rate and municipal budget following a public hearing...

read more
Program awarded grant

Program awarded grant

Aug 14, 2025 | , ,

A $4,000 grant to the robotics program will aid with equipment, registrations. Courtesy PISD VEX Robotics donates $4K for equipment, more The Princeton High School Cybercats robotics program has received a $4,000 grant to provide additional equipment for competition,...

read more
School district continues growth spurt

School district continues growth spurt

Aug 14, 2025 | , ,

Two new friends meet on their first day of school at Princeton ISD’s new Perkins Early Childhood Center. Courtesy Photos In the last year, Princeton ISD has added the equivalent of an entire 3A school district to its enrollment. More than 1,400 new students have...

read more
Photos online
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love