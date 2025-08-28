Trash disposal rates to increase 14%

Higher costs, particularly natural gas that powers its collection trucks, have prompted Community Waste Disposal (CWD) to increase its fees for Princeton.

At the same time, the city is adjusting its contract calendar with CWD to align with the budget year. And that gave residents a chance to consider additional services from the waste disposal company.

Public Works Director Tommy Mapp said at the Monday, Aug. 25, city council meeting that 1,000 responses were received for a survey with nearly 60% of respondents saying they did not want to pay for more services from CWD.

The options included cardboard collection for 22 cents per month, a second X-treme Green Event each year for 59 cents per month and weekly recycling for $3.05 per month.

CWD President Jason Roemer outlined his request for a rate adjustment. He cited fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index, fuel costs and landfill operational fees that are built into the total cost of service. One index, Henry Hub Natural Gas, was up 92.55%, he said.

Mapp said that effective Wednesday, Oct. 1, the total cost of residential service will increase 14%, adding $2.55 to the current cost of $17.90 per month for a total of $20.45.

The CWD increases include residential trash going up $1.12 to $13.96, residential recycling up 37 cents to $4.66, the annual X-Treme Green Event will cost 6 cents more or 77 cents per month and the annual Trash-Off is up one penny to 7 cents.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]