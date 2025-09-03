Subscribe
Former State Rep. Jodie Laubenberg dies

by | Sep 3, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Former State Rep. Jodie Laubenberg, who represented District 89 in the Texas House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019, has died, officials announced Monday, Sept. 1.

Laubenberg, a Republican, represented a Collin County district that includes Allen, Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Murphy, Nevada, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Sachse, St. Paul and Wylie.

During her eight terms, Laubenberg became known for championing conservative causes, including legislation she said protected the unborn, provided stronger ballot security and strengthened Second Amendment rights. In 2013, she authored House Bill 2, a law that banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and imposed requirements that clinics meet ambulatory surgical center standards and that abortion providers have hospital admitting privileges.

She served as chairman of the Elections Committee and as a member of the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee. 

She also served on the committees for public health, financial services and natural resources.

“It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Jodie Laubenberg who served the citizens of House District 89 for 16 years prior to my taking that office,” said current District 89 Rep. Candy Noble. “She loved Jesus and loved Texas. She was tiny but left BIG shoes to fill. I was so proud to have her as my State Representative and argued with her when she told me she would not run again. The day I was sworn into office she said, ‘I’m so happy for you, and I’m so happy for me!’”

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, wrote on social media that Laubenberg “was a faithful and consistent conservative champion in the Texas House — including standing as one of the first and most effective fighters for the pro-life movement anywhere in America. She was a sweet, strong and vivacious Texas woman. And while she will be dearly missed — her impact and legacy live on.”

No details about a memorial service have been released.

Laubenberg is survived by her husband, Bob, and their two children, David and Liz.

