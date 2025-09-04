Car show set to roll into Farmersville Saturday

The annual Cops n’ Rodders Car Show will roar back to downtown Farmersville Sept. 6. File photo

Engines will rev and chrome will shine as the highly anticipated Cops N’ Rodders Farmersville car show returns to downtown Saturday, Sept. 6.

The show, which begins at noon, will transform Farmersville’s historic red brick streets into a showcase of classic cars, custom builds and hot rods. Visitors can enjoy live music, food vendors and a family-friendly atmosphere while checking out hundreds of vehicles.

Show car setup begins at 9:30 a.m., and organizers encourage participants to arrive early if they plan to park with friends or car clubs. Space fills quickly and saving spots is not allowed.

Since 2018, the event has been hosted by the Farmersville Police Association, led by Assistant Police Chief Frank Gonzalez, along with Rusty of Rusty’s Bodywerks. Gonzalez said this year’s turnout is shaping up to be one of the largest yet.

“Earlier this week, we had 88 cars pre-registered, which is higher than normal,” Gonzalez said. “We are expecting 220-plus cars, and it’s not unusual to get 100 to 120 people that register the day of.”

Proceeds from the event benefit local residents in need, scholarships for Farmersville students and other community projects. Gonzalez noted that on Mother’s Day this year, officers handed out 18 dozen roses to women in the community.

The “smash car,” a crowd favorite, will return courtesy of Wylie Auto Towing, with proceeds from the activity benefiting Overwatch Peer Support, a nonprofit providing confidential, community-based peer support for first responders.

Award trophies are another draw, with more categories than ever before.

“When we first started the car show we had 30 awards,” Gonzalez said. “We’re now up to 45 awards. That came from input from the people who have gone to our previous shows. The awards are always shaped like a badge and that’s what we’re going to continue doing.”

A highlight of the event is the People’s Choice Award, where spectators can cast their vote for their favorite entry. Voting opens at noon on the downtown square at 124 McKinney St.

Registration for participants is $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the show. Custom trophies will be awarded to winners in multiple categories.

Gonzalez said he is already planning next year’s show, but for now, the focus is on welcoming car enthusiasts and newcomers alike to an afternoon of engines, eats and entertainment.

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]