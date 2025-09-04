Getting ready for ‘howdy!’

The State Fair of Texas Midway beckons with all of its sights, smells, sounds and thrills. Kevin Brown / State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas’ Fair Park this fall with 24 days of entertainment, agriculture, and community events, running Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 19.

Now in its 139th year, the fair continues its mission as a nonprofit to promote Texas agriculture, education, and community involvement while preserving Fair Park’s historic grounds. Organizers say the fair remains the longest running in the country and one of the nation’s largest annual events.

For the seventh consecutive year, the fair will host Sensory Friendly Mornings on three Wednesdays — Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 — from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The initiative, developed with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and local organizations, adjusts lights, sounds, and other features across the fairgrounds to reduce sensory overload. Quiet Zones will be available for families needing space to decompress.

Midway rides will operate without their usual music and lights from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before resuming regular operations.

“We want to create opportunities for people to experience the fair in a more accessible way,” the State Fair of Texas said in announcing the program. Families who bring five canned food items for donation to the North Texas Food Bank will receive $7 admission on Wednesdays.

Among the new events this year is the debut of the State Fair Clásico, an international women’s soccer match at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 18. Dallas Trinity FC will face Club América Femenil in a friendly competition that organizers call a milestone for both teams. Tickets to the match include admission to the fair.

Entertainment across the grounds will expand with performances from the USA Breakdancers, who combine breakdance and comedy, and Her Majesty’s Secret Circus, featuring fire juggling, stunts and audience participation.

The Midway is adding two major rides. The Thunderbird, a swing tower more than 177 feet tall, is billed as the tallest portable swing tower in North America. The Defender, a fast-moving propeller ride with an LED light display, will also debut.

The Hall of State will feature Mundo Latino: Día de los Muertos, moving from its previous location at the Women’s Museum. The exhibit will showcase art, shopping, and cultural activities honoring the Day of the Dead. The Hall of State Gallery will also house the Dallas International Coffee Art exhibit, with participants from 20 countries.

A new partnership with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters will bring Jazz at the Fair to the Women’s Museum on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout the fair.

Performances are included with admission. On Oct. 13, the group will host a full day of educational and cultural programming.

Music remains a staple of the fair, with more than 90 acts scheduled across three stages.

Headliners on the Chevrolet Main Stage include TLC, Paul Wall, The Band Perry, Hawthorne Heights and Hoobastank.

State Fair Records, based in East Dallas, will again program the Bud Light Stage and Bank of Texas Stage, showcasing local and regional artists. The Bank of Texas Stage will also host Deep Fried Comedy stand-up shows on Friday nights.

A nightly music event will also debut at Levi’s Saloon in the Magnolia Beer Garden.

The rodeo tradition will continue at the Fair Park Coliseum each weekend, featuring the Ranch Rodeo, Mexican Rodeo Fiesta and the Year-End Finale of the United Professional Rodeo Association.

In keeping with its roots, the fair will again highlight agriculture. More than 5,000 students will participate in livestock competitions and leadership contests, culminating in the Youth Livestock Auction. The auction and scholarship program has awarded more than $24 million to Texas students to date.

Visitors will also find interactive exhibits and daily tours of livestock barns, along with the chance to see farm animals up close.

Education remains central to the fair’s programming. Exhibits across Fair Park include science and nature programs, Texas history displays and collections at the African American Museum, which houses one of the nation’s largest selections of African American folk art.

The fair’s community support extends beyond its gates. Organizers say 2.1 million free admission tickets are distributed each year to North Texas students and teachers. The fair partners with charities, sponsors local initiatives, and provides thousands of seasonal jobs. In addition, net proceeds are reinvested in Fair Park, museums, scholarship programs, and operations.

Attendance in 2024 reached nearly 2.4 million visitors, reflecting the fair’s draw across Texas and beyond.

The fair also emphasizes its economic contribution to the region. Along with creative competitions and entertainment, the event generates hundreds of millions of dollars for North Texas.

“Through its rich and lengthy history, it remains evident that the State Fair serves not only as an annual celebration but as a unique destination that brings people together to create lifelong memories,” the fair said.

Tickets, schedules, and additional information are available on the State Fair of Texas website: bigtex.com.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!