Farmersville’s Old Time Saturday returns Oct. 4 

Old Time Saturday will roll into town Oct. 4 and will feature a fun run, parade, car show and much more. File photo

The smell of kettle corn, the sound of revving engines and the sight of kids darting through downtown with funnel cakes in hand can mean only one thing—Old Time Saturday is back in Farmersville. The 45th annual celebration takes place Saturday, Oct. 4, bringing a full day of small-town fun to the historic square.

The party kicks off at sunrise with the Audie Murphy Hero Run, where runners take to the streets in honor of Farmersville’s most famous hometown hero.

The first 75 finishers will walk away with custom medals, and those who sign up by Sept. 20 get a commemorative T-shirt. Even procrastinators can join in—race day registration will be available.

Once the sneakers are traded for flip-flops, it’s time to turn heads at the car show. Organizers promise a dazzling lineup of gleaming classics, souped-up muscle cars, and sleek hot rods that will make gearheads and casual admirers alike stop and stare. Chrome will shine, engines will rumble, and bragging rights are up for grabs.

And no Old Time Saturday would be complete without food—lots of it. Vendor booths will line the streets with everything from hand-crafted goods to Texas-style eats. The only thing missing? Snow cones and shaved ice. Those slots are already sold out, and other food vendors are filling fast, so anyone still hoping for a spot should sign up quickly.

For the kids, the always-popular Little Mr. and Miss Old Time Saturday contest crowns its winners this year from a pool of Farmersville ISD, private and homeschool students. Registration closed earlier this month, but the excitement builds as the top fundraisers prepare to don their sashes and crowns during the festival.

Old Time Saturday may look like a street party, but it carries a purpose.

Proceeds support Farmersville Centennial Inc., which helps fund the Charles Rike Memorial Library, the O.E. Carlisle Civic Center, the Senior Citizen Center and other community and school projects. Sponsors are still being sought, and organizers say the event couldn’t happen without them.

Registration for vendors and events is available online at https://form.jotform.com/241928134975163. General questions can be emailed to [email protected].

Whether you’re running the streets, cheering for the car show, or just grabbing a corndog and people-watching, Old Time Saturday offers something for everyone.

After 45 years, the tradition is still going strong—and Farmersville is ready to celebrate in style. So mark your calendar, bring your appetite and join the crowd—Farmersville’s biggest block party is waiting for you.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!