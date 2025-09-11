Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Farmersville’s Old Time Saturday returns Oct. 4 

by | Sep 11, 2025 | Area News, Latest, News

Old Time Saturday will roll into town Oct. 4 and will feature a fun run, parade, car show and much more. File photo

The smell of kettle corn, the sound of revving engines and the sight of kids darting through downtown with funnel cakes in hand can mean only one thing—Old Time Saturday is back in Farmersville. The 45th annual celebration takes place Saturday, Oct. 4, bringing a full day of small-town fun to the historic square.

The party kicks off at sunrise with the Audie Murphy Hero Run, where runners take to the streets in honor of Farmersville’s most famous hometown hero. 

The first 75 finishers will walk away with custom medals, and those who sign up by Sept. 20 get a commemorative T-shirt. Even procrastinators can join in—race day registration will be available.

Once the sneakers are traded for flip-flops, it’s time to turn heads at the car show. Organizers promise a dazzling lineup of gleaming classics, souped-up muscle cars, and sleek hot rods that will make gearheads and casual admirers alike stop and stare. Chrome will shine, engines will rumble, and bragging rights are up for grabs.

And no Old Time Saturday would be complete without food—lots of it. Vendor booths will line the streets with everything from hand-crafted goods to Texas-style eats. The only thing missing? Snow cones and shaved ice. Those slots are already sold out, and other food vendors are filling fast, so anyone still hoping for a spot should sign up quickly.

For the kids, the always-popular Little Mr. and Miss Old Time Saturday contest crowns its winners this year from a pool of Farmersville ISD, private and homeschool students. Registration closed earlier this month, but the excitement builds as the top fundraisers prepare to don their sashes and crowns during the festival.

Old Time Saturday may look like a street party, but it carries a purpose. 

Proceeds support Farmersville Centennial Inc., which helps fund the Charles Rike Memorial Library, the O.E. Carlisle Civic Center, the Senior Citizen Center and other community and school projects. Sponsors are still being sought, and organizers say the event couldn’t happen without them.

Registration for vendors and events is available online at https://form.jotform.com/241928134975163. General questions can be emailed to [email protected].

Whether you’re running the streets, cheering for the car show, or just grabbing a corndog and people-watching, Old Time Saturday offers something for everyone. 

After 45 years, the tradition is still going strong—and Farmersville is ready to celebrate in style. So mark your calendar, bring your appetite and join the crowd—Farmersville’s biggest block party is waiting for you.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

September day, America was struck at its heart — not only in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — but in the spirit of every American who watched in horror as nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. Today, as we pause to remember,...

read more
Local nonprofits rally support for causes

Local nonprofits rally support for causes

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

GoldStar Horse and Rescue Sanctuary is hoping to raise $5,000 during North Texas Giving Day to continue caring for abused, neglected and abandoned horses in Farmersville. File photo North Texas Giving Day concludes Sept. 18, offering residents in Princeton,...

read more
Texas lawmakers scrap STAAR

Texas lawmakers scrap STAAR

Sep 11, 2025 | , ,

The Texas Legislature has voted to eliminate the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, known as STAAR, and replace it with a new testing and accountability system designed to reduce pressure on students, give parents and teachers faster results and provide...

read more
Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

A divided Princeton City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget and maintained the current property tax rate, which Kelley Wilson, the city’s chief financial officer, said was one of the lowest in Collin County. Councilmembers Terrance Johnson and Cristina...

read more
Getting ready for ‘howdy!’

Getting ready for ‘howdy!’

Sep 4, 2025 | ,

The State Fair of Texas Midway beckons with all of its sights, smells, sounds and thrills.  Kevin Brown / State Fair of Texas The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas’ Fair Park this fall with 24 days of entertainment, agriculture, and community events, running...

read more
State representatives address Texas floods

State representatives address Texas floods

Sep 4, 2025 | ,

In the wake of last month’s deadly and destructive flooding in the Hill Country, the Texas House has passed disaster preparedness and relief legislation, District 67 Rep. Jeff Leach said.  “These bills will ensure we are better prepared for future emergencies...

read more
City preparing to take over 3 lakeside parks

City preparing to take over 3 lakeside parks

Sep 4, 2025 | ,

Princeton will take over Twin Groves, Tickey Creek and Clear Lake as part a multi-year initiative to restructure recreation management at the lake. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) has voted unanimously to...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love