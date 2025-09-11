Local nonprofits rally support for causes

GoldStar Horse and Rescue Sanctuary is hoping to raise $5,000 during North Texas Giving Day to continue caring for abused, neglected and abandoned horses in Farmersville. File photo

North Texas Giving Day concludes Sept. 18, offering residents in Princeton, Farmersville and surrounding communities a chance to support causes close to home. Online giving opened Aug. 28 and continues through mid-month. From food pantries and animal rescues to special needs programs and community outreach, local nonprofits are joining the effort to raise funds.

While not every organization can be featured here, residents are encouraged to explore the thousands of participating groups at northtexasgivingday.org where donors can search by name, cause, location and operating budget.

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County brings people together in Princeton to build homes, communities and hope.

Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles, Habitat is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide. The nonprofit goal this year is $250,000. Donations will go toward building homes for future Cotton Groves homeowners.

Based in Wylie, Amazing Grace Food Pantry is seeking $10,000 to continue its mission of providing nutritional food to Collin County families in need.

The all-volunteer organization serves residents across the county and each visit provides more than 100 pounds of food, helping families save an estimated $600 and easing the stress of choosing between paying bills and buying groceries.

GoldStar Horse and Rescue Sanctuary in Farmersville is seeking $5,000 to continue caring for abused, neglected and abandoned horses. The sanctuary also provides a safe home for elderly horses to retire. With drought conditions driving up the cost of hay and grain, donations will help cover feed, veterinary care and other essentials.

Coventry Reserve in St. Paul has set a $100,000 goal to support its day programs for adults with special needs. Tuition and pottery sales cover part of the costs, but donations help sustain and expand services that provide creative and therapeutic opportunities in a Christ-centered environment.

Farmersville Outreach Alliance has set a $2,000 goal to support its work providing essential services, including food assistance, to residents in need. The group’s mission is to serve the community with resources that improve and enhance lives, whether through groceries, emergency help or other aid.

Hillcrest Animal Rescue has teamed up with Farmersville Outreach Alliance to expand its work in the community. Since 2020, Hillcrest has provided pet food at FOA’s food pantry, and in 2023 it began covering the cost of spay and neuter surgeries for clients’ pets. In addition to altering and vaccinating dozens of animals, Hillcrest has provided medical care and surgeries for animals in need. Donations will help cover these growing expenses while also supporting ongoing rescue operations.

Abby Road Rescue Sanctuary in Lavon, with a $5,000 goal, specializes in providing homes for dachshunds, small dogs and even livestock. The sanctuary also offers senior dogs a place to live out their days in comfort if not adopted. Donations will help cover the group’s largest expense—food.

Wylie’s In-Sync Exotics hopes to raise $200,000 to cover the annual cost of medications and veterinary care for its more than 70 rescued exotic cats. The sanctuary has already secured over $65,000 in matching funds, doubling the impact of donations. Every cat rescued by the nonprofit receives lifelong care, including food, medical treatment and enrichment.

Hope’s Gate, a Wylie-based nonprofit, is raising $10,000 to fund higher education for orphans and survivors of human trafficking. The group’s education fund supports students pursuing degrees to help break the cycle of poverty, though additional funds are needed to meet demand.

From animal rescue to food pantries, special needs programs and beyond, these nonprofits reflect the spirit of giving in local communities. Residents are encouraged to make their gifts early or on Sept. 18 at northtexasgivingday.org. and help ensure these causes—and many others—continue to thrive.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!