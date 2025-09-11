Texas lawmakers scrap STAAR

The Texas Legislature has voted to eliminate the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, known as STAAR, and replace it with a new testing and accountability system designed to reduce pressure on students, give parents and teachers faster results and provide more stability for school districts.

House Bill (HB) 8, approved in the closing days of the 89th Second Called Special Session, represents the most significant shift in statewide student testing in decades. It repeals the current system beginning in the 2027–28 school year and substitutes it with a model that relies on shorter assessments spread across the year.

Supporters say the new approach balances accountability with instructional support, while critics of the old STAAR system argue that the change is long overdue.

District 89 Rep. Candy Noble said the measure was designed with the student experience in mind.

“HB 8 does away with the high stakes STAAR test for our public-school kids and instead provides short beginning, middle and end of year tests to track the process of each child during the year and allows instruction to adjust to the needs of each child,” said Noble, R-Lucas.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]