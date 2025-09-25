Historic photos, artifacts on auction block Saturday

This framed print of the former rail depot is one of 24 oversized photographs that will be auctioned Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Bain-Honaker House. Courtesy Farmersville Historical Society

The Farmersville Historical Society is giving the community a chance to take home a piece of history later this month.

The society will host a fundraising auction from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Bain-Honaker House, 108 College St. Among the items on the block are 24 oversized photographs once displayed inside the Brookshire’s grocery store on Highway 380. Each framed print measures five feet wide by four feet tall and depicts historic downtown buildings, landmarks and homes in Farmersville.

“These are very important historical downtown buildings and landmarks,” Historical Society President Heidi Foist said. “I feel that many of the local businesses would really like to have one or more of these, as well as some homes.”

The photographs originally came from the historical society before being transferred to Brookshire’s for display. After the store removed them, society members arranged to preserve and repurpose the collection.

Clay Potter will serve as auctioneer, and Cedar Hollow Winery will provide wine during the evening. In addition to the photographs, items from the smokehouse on the Bain-Honaker property will be auctioned, along with a few pieces contributed by Potter.

The event marks the latest fundraising effort for the Farmersville Historical Society, which maintains the Bain-Honaker House and works to preserve the city’s history.

For more information, visit the Farmersville Historical Society Facebook page or farmersvilletxhistoricalsociety.com/.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.