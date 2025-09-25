Homecoming happenings include pep rally, parade, Panther football and more

Nominees for homecoming king at Princeton Senior High School are, back row, from left, Zaahir Brown, Edwin Eben-Baffour, Eddie Martinez Ortiz and Joshua Moranza. Nominees for queen are (front row, from left) Lizbeth Campos Ochoa, Priya Johnson and Armonii Stanford. Not pictured: Jilliana Garcia. Courtesy photo

Princeton ISD will turn Friday, Sept. 26, into a districtwide celebration as schools release early for Homecoming festivities.

The day kicks off with a pep rally from 11:25 a.m. to noon at Jackie Hendricks Stadium, where students from Lovelady and Princeton High will pack the stands to show their Panther pride. Students will be dismissed and picked up from the stadium beginning at noon. For those who want a midday meal, sack lunches will be available before dismissal.

Bus riders will board on the visitor side of the stadium, while car riders will meet their rides on the home side. Students with cars in the PSHS parking lot will be escorted back to campus.

Middle school students from Clark, Mattei and Southard will be released at 12:30 p.m., followed by elementary campuses—Green, Godwin, Harper, James, Lacy, Lowe, Mayfield and Smith—at 1:30 p.m. Both early childhood centers, Canup and Perkins, will release at 1:40 p.m.

