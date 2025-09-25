Subscribe
Recycling drive aids flood victims

by | Sep 25, 2025 | Area News, Latest

A company that collects garbage and recyclables from homes and businesses throughout North Texas saw an opportunity to help Central Texans devastated by floodwaters over the Fourth of July weekend.

Community Waste Disposal pledged to donate $10 for every ton of recyclable material collected in August.

This week, CWD announced that the effort paid off in a major way, presenting aid agencies with a check totaling $42,145 and encouraging residents to recycle more.

According to CWD spokesman Robert Medigovich, Princeton increased its recycling total by 25% in August compared with August 2024. Overall, CWD reported that recycling volume grew 10% across the 33 communities it serves in North Texas.

For more on this story see the September 25, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald.

