Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is set to invest more than $1.7 billion in regional infrastructure during the 2026 fiscal year as part of its capital improvement program aimed at supporting long-term water, wastewater and solid waste services across North Texas.

The NTMWD Board of Directors approved the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget on Sept. 25, increasing the total to $902 million — a 10% rise from the previous year. Nearly $492 million of the budget will go toward debt service on capital projects.

The district issues long-term debt to finance the majority of its capital improvement program. These infrastructure projects are considered essential to maintaining uninterrupted service delivery amid rapid growth in the region.

More than $1.3 billion of the 2026 capital program will be focused on water system improvements.

A key initiative is the “Texoma Two-Step” program, a multi-year effort to increase the use of existing water supplies from Lake Texoma and Bois d’Arc Lake. The plan includes the construction of two new pipelines to transport additional water from Lake Texoma to NTMWD’s Leonard and Wylie Water Treatment Plants.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!