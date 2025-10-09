Scaring up October fun for everyone

Costumes aren’t mandatory at Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza, but they sure make for a good time. File Art

Cooler evenings and the scent of fall in the air can only mean one thing — it’s time for a month full of pumpkins, costumes and family-friendly frights. Communities across eastern Collin County are gearing up for a spirited October, offering everything from hayrides and bike rides to costume contests and trick-or-treating events.

In Princeton, the annual Pumpkin BooLooza returns to J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. The free event promises an evening of fun and fright, complete with candy booths, carnival rides, bounce houses, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch. Attendees can also enjoy a hayride, dancing to a live DJ, balloon and caricature artists, face painting, strolling characters and even a magician.

Families can wind down with a showing of the 2010 animated film “How to Train Your Dragon.” Parking and admission are free, with golf cart shuttles available from overflow lots. The city will implement a clear bag policy this year to enhance safety, though non-clear trick-or-treat bags are allowed if empty upon arrival.

Fall lovers can also visit Reeves Family Farm, 3577 FM 1377, through Saturday, Oct. 25, for Fall on the Farm, featuring a pumpkin patch, gourds, cider, donuts and other seasonal favorites.

Just down the road, Farmersville’s Sugar Hill Adventures is hosting its pumpkin patch. The pumpkin patch is open until 5 p.m. every weekend in October, with Saturdays starting at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Tickets can be found at sugarhilladventures.com or on-site at 976 FM 2194, Farmersville.

The 16th annual Trick It Up Bike Ride will happen in Farmersville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, starting at the Historic Onion Shed downtown. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the event offers 22-, 32-, 42-, 51- and 60-mile routes, with riders encouraged to add a festive Halloween flair to their bikes or attire.

Registration is $60 online at bikereg.com or on the day of the event. Morning snacks and lunch will be provided for participants from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Arnold’s Beer Garden, where family and friends can join for $10.

Later in the month, the Farmersville Chamber will host Scare on the Square from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, at McKinney and Main streets, offering games, treats and entertainment for costumed kids of all ages.

Historic Downtown Wylie will once again transform into a Halloween haven during Boo on Ballard from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. The popular event stretches from Highway 78 to Brown Street, with local merchants and nonprofits handing out candy to costumed visitors. Admission is free, and festivities are presented by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, The Cross Church and the City of Wylie.

The fun continues with Glow in the Park at Olde City Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring a zipline, inflatables and even mechanical bulls. The Cross Church will also host a Trunk-or-Treat on Marble Avenue, and families can snap spooky photos at the Victorian Haunt in the Brown House Welcome Center.

For animal lovers, In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center will hold its annual Fall Festival & Pumpkin Toss from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3430 Skyview Drive. Visitors can shop vendors, enjoy live music and watch the big cats play with pumpkins at 2 p.m. Admission is $17 for adults, $12 for kids ages 4–12 and seniors, and free for children under 4.

