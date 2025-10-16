Subscribe
Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Oct 16, 2025

Texas voters will decide on 17 proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4 general election.

The Texas Constitution, written in 1876, has been amended more than 500 times. Amendments are frequent because the state’s charter restricts lawmakers from making many changes without voter approval. To appear on the ballot, each proposal must first pass both chambers of the Legislature by a two-thirds vote.

Unlike many states, Texas does not allow citizen-led initiatives or referendums, so amendment elections give voters a direct say in state government.

Below are the proposed amendments, gathered from the League of Women Voters of Texas and summarized by C&S Media.

Proposition 1 would create two permanent funds — the Permanent Technical Institution Infrastructure Fund and the Available Workforce Education Fund — to support the capital needs of the Texas State Technical College System. Established in 1965, the system operates 11 campuses serving more than 11,000 students statewide. The funds, seeded with $52 million, would cover land, buildings and equipment for technical programs.

Proposition 2 would prohibit the state from imposing a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of individuals, families, estates or trusts. Texas currently does not tax either type of capital gain and no such tax has been proposed.

Proposition 3 would allow judges to deny bail under certain circumstances to defendants accused of serious violent felonies such as murder.

Proposition 4 would dedicate a portion of state sales and use taxes to the Texas Water Fund, created in 2023 to finance water supply projects. The first $1 billion in sales tax revenue above $46.5 billion each fiscal year would go to the fund through 2047.

Proposition 5 would let the Legislature exempt retail animal feed from property taxes. Feed sold directly to farmers and ranchers is already exempt, but feed held for retail sale currently is not.

Proposition 6 would prohibit the Legislature from imposing any tax on securities transactions, such as buying or selling stocks or bonds.

Proposition 7 would authorize property tax exemptions for surviving spouses of veterans who died from service-related conditions. The exemption could transfer to a new home if the spouse has not remarried.

Proposition 8 would bar the state from enacting estate or inheritance taxes.

Proposition 9 would raise the exemption for business personal property from $2,500 to $125,000, reducing the tax burden and simplifying reporting requirements for small businesses.

Proposition 10 would authorize a temporary property tax exemption for homes completely destroyed by fire.

Proposition 11 would increase the school district property tax exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners from $10,000 to $60,000, in addition to the standard homestead exemption. The state would reimburse school districts for lost revenue.

Proposition 12 would restructure the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, shifting more appointments to the governor, raising eligibility requirements for members, and granting the Texas Supreme Court’s chief justice greater oversight authority. The changes are intended to streamline the review of complaints and address case backlogs.

Proposition 13 would raise the general school district homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000.

Proposition 14 would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and a corresponding fund with $3 billion in state revenue. Up to $300 million annually could be used for research grants and operations focusing on dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and related diseases.

Proposition 15 would affirm that parents are the primary decision-makers in raising and educating their children.

Proposition 16 would make explicit in the state Constitution that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in Texas elections.

Proposition 17 would allow property tax exemptions for landowners along the Texas-Mexico border who install security infrastructure or related improvements.

For a detailed, nonpartisan explanation of each proposal, visit lwvtexas.org.

