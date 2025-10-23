Perkins Childhood Center dedicated

Trina Perkins, namesake of Perkins Early Childhood Center, was honored at the dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 19. Courtesy PISD

With the dedication of Perkins Early Childhood Center, Princeton ISD recognized the 40 years Trina Perkins served the district and its youngest students.

“Mrs. Trina Perkins, also known as Ms. Ladybug, has dedicated 40 years to education as a pillar of Princeton ISD, guiding, nurturing and inspiring creativity in the lives of our littlest learners,” Perkins principal Courtney Croy said at the ceremony Sunday, Oct. 19. “It’s only fitting that this building carries the name of someone whose career has been devoted to building bright beginnings for children.”

Perkins’ husband, Danny, reminded everyone that his wife didn’t just spend 40 years teaching for PISD, she grew up in Princeton in the ‘60s and graduated from PHS in 1979 before attending Texas A&M University.

“Most of her life has been associated with Princeton, and she’s enjoyed being in Princeton,” he said of Ms. Ladybug, who retired from PISD in May. “For those responsible for naming this school and giving her this honor, just know she was all about caring for the kids.”

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newsapaper The Princeton Herald today!