PISD candidates file campaign finance reports

Early voting has begun for the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election in which seven candidates are seeking two seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 31.

Two incumbents elected in 2022, Julia Schmoker and John Campbell, are among those seeking three-year terms on the seven-member board.

The other candidates are Charlotte Wilson, Sonia Ledezma, Melissa Ait Belaid, Patricia Kay McLaughlin and Samuel Nevarez.

The two candidates with the most votes will be elected without a runoff.

Chapter 254 of the Texas Election Code, “Political Reporting,” specifies that candidates must file campaign finance reports with the jurisdiction holding the election – in this case the Princeton ISD.

The law stipulates two semiannual reports (due Jan. 15 and July 15), a 30-day pre-election report (30 days before Nov. 4) and an eight-day pre-election report (eight days before Nov. 4).

Ait Belaid filed reports ending June 30 and Sept. 26 stating she had received $7,029.12 in political contributions and had $920.37 in political expenditures. Her largest contribution was $2,000 in August from Leadership for Educational Equity – Texas PAC.

Schmoker filed a report covering July 19 to Oct. 3 that said she had made $3,708.78 in political expenditures from personal funds.

Nevarez filed a report covering Aug. 14 to Sept. 25 declaring he had received $276 in political contributions and had spent $143.46 on his campaign.

There is an exception to the filing requirements if the candidate files a “modified reporting declaration” at the time they designate a campaign treasurer.

The candidate declares, “I do not intend to accept more than $1,110 in political contributions or make more than $1,110 in political expenditures (excluding filing fees)” during the election cycle.

Four PISD candidates filed that declaration: Campbell, Ledezma, McLaughlin and Wilson.

By Bob Wieland |[email protected]