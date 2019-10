Princeton football is on a mission to send fans home happy on Homecoming.

Standing in the way is Frisco Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in District 7-5A Div. II.

The contest will be played at Jackie Hendricks Stadium, located at 700 Panther Pkwy.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned before the start of the game around 6 p.m.

For the full story see the Oct. 10 edition or subscribe online.

David Jenkins•[email protected]