LUCAS – Princeton football will hit the road for District 7-5A Div. II competition.

They’ll take on Lovejoy at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Leopard Stadium.

The field is located at 2350 Estates Pkwy. in Lucas.

Game story and photos will be in the Oct. 24 issue of the Herald.

For the full story see the Oct. 24 edition or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins•[email protected]