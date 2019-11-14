Squad makes school history

Princeton volleyball made history in the 2019 season.

Atop the list was qualify­ing for the playoffs for the first time in Class 5A.

In Region II bi-district, No. 8 state ranked Frisco Liberty won 25-16, 25-5, 25-10 on Monday, Nov. 4.

“We knew we had to play flawless volleyball. We were very competitive in the first set and I think they were not expecting that,” PHS head coach Maurice Lock said.

The first round match was played at McKinney High School.

David Jenkins • [email protected]