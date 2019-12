Did you know we have a direct line to St. Nick himself? Drop off your letters to Santa at our Wylie office (110 N. Ballard) between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. any weekday. If you swing by before Dec. 11, you may even see it in the paper the following week! ... See MoreSee Less Photo

Open enrollment for 2020 healthcare coverage ends Dec. 15. Are you satisfied with your coverage? If you've experienced major increases and/or opt out of coverage for any reason, send us a message! ... See MoreSee Less Photo