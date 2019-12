Princeton saw plenty of time on the wrestling mats.

They started with a 49-24 win over The Colony on Thursday, Nov. 21 during Teacher Appreciation Night.

They then made some his­tory in the Richardson Round-Up on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Panthers earned the program’s first team trophy, finishing in fourth.

