Princeton football game canceled

COVID-19 has struck again, this time affecting Princeton Panthers football.

The school announced that Thursday’s game against Frisco Memorial has been canceled due to COVID-related issues. They announced that it was a decision made “Out of an abundance of safety and precaution.”

The game will not be rescheduled, but all sub-varsity games that are scheduled for tonight are still set to continue. Here is Princeton ISD’s full statement below:

“Out of an abundance of safety and precaution, the varsity Panther football game vs. Frisco Memorial scheduled for Thursday at The Star will be canceled because of COVID-related issues.

Any players involved have been contacted.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Sub-varsity football games will continue as scheduled tonight.

No action needs to be taken for ticket refunds as accounts used to purchase tickets online will be credited automatically within 5-7 business days.”

Princeton currently sits at an even 2-2 record on the season and 1-1 in district play. With the cancellation, they’ll now play only seven district games on the season. Their next game is scheduled Oct. 30 as they take on Lake Dallas back at Jackie Hendrix Stadium.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]