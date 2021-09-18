Panthers fall short in district road game

Prosper – Rock Hill (2-2, 1-1 district) defeated Princeton(2-2, 0-2) by the final score of 42-34. Donovan Shannon was the player of the game for Rock Hill as he rushed for 244 yards and 5 touchdowns.

All in all, it was a fairly even battle as Rock Hill took a 20-13 lead into halftime. That extra touchdown proved to be the difference as both teams traded touchdowns in the 2nd half.

It was strength versus strength as Rock Hill rushed for 311 total yards while Princeton threw for 339 total yards. Both teams had a turnover. Princeton’s Billy Sanchez was a force on defense, as he blocked a punt and forced a fumble.

Rock Hill’s Brenner Cox was accurate throwing the football, going 11-17 for 187 yards and he added a rushing touchdown. Team leaders for Princeton were Gavin Champ with 113 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns; Junior Ombati had 136 total yards, and Isaiah Sadler went 25-36 for 334 yards, 1 interception, and 4 touchdowns.

Prosper – Rock Hill(2-2, 1-1 district 7, 5A division2) defeated Princeton(2-2, 0-2 district 7, 5A division2) by the final score of 42-34. Donovan Shannon was the player of the game for Rock Hill as he rushed for 244 yards and 5 touchdowns.

All in all, it was a fairly even battle as Rock Hill took a 20-13 lead into halftime. That extra touchdown proved to be the difference as both teams traded touchdowns in the 2nd half.

It was strength versus strength as Rock Hill rushed for 311 total yards while Princeton threw for 339 total yards. Both teams had a turnover. Princeton’s Billy Sanchez was a force on defense, as he blocked a punt and forced a fumble.

Rock Hill’s Brenner Cox was accurate throwing the football, going 11-17 for 187 yards and he added a rushing touchdown. Team leaders for Princeton were Gavin Champ with 113 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns; Junior Ombati had 136 total yards, and Isaiah Sadler went 25-36 for 334 yards, 1 interception, and 4 touchdowns.

For the complete story see this Thursday’s edition of The Princeton Herald. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor • [email protected]