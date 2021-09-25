Frisco Memorial spoils Princeton Homecoming

Princeton – A 21-point 1st quarter explosion by Memorial (4-1, 2-1 district 7-5A) was the difference in the game as they beat the Panthers 38-22 (2-3, 0-3) to spoil Princeton’s Homecoming.

Memorial’s Ethan Lollar threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to get the ball rolling early. Brandon Tullus ran for a score and backup quarterback Braeden Mussett threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Johnson to put Princeton in a 28-point hole they would have to overcome.

Juan Rodriguez caught a 16 yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Sadler for Princeton’s only first half points. In the second half, Donovan Dixon recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a special team score. Princeton’s lone offensive touchdown came from Junior Ombati as he raced for a 54 yard touchdown.

Princeton was led by Gavin Champ’s 116 total yards along with Junior Ombati’s contribution of 127 total yards.

Team leader for Memorial was Lollar who finished with 252 yards passing, 40 yards rushing, and 2 total touchdowns. 6 different Memorial players contributed double digit yards.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor • [email protected]