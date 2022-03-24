Subscribe

Hope Foundation to build affordable workforce housing in city

by | Mar 24, 2022 | Latest

A McKinney-based nonprofit organization is building its first apartment complex in Princeton.

The Hope Housing Foundation’s mission is to create and preserve affordable workforce housing for low- to medium-income households and individuals.

Alvin Hope Johnson, who serves as president for the foundation, said Northgate Apartments will have 400 units once completed. He added construction on the building should begin in April.

The 400 apartments will be among the best rental options on the market, said Johnson. The complex, located at the intersection of FM 75 and Monticello Drive, will have a dog park and each unit will be individually insulated and come with a washer/dryer combination and utilities included in the rent.

“I think it’s really important at a time like this with inflation going through the roof,” Johnson said. “People get priced out of housing and there needs to be housing for people in a community.”

He emphasized the goal of the apartment building will be to provide safe, decent housing to the economically-challenged and members of the workforce community. Johnson said members of the workforce community include gray-collar professionals, such as teachers and police officers. 

There will be no restrictions on who can live in the complex, said Johnson.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development classifies a low-income household if it earns less than 80% of the area median income. In Princeton, the median income is $75,000, which means a household earning less than $60,000 would be considered low-income.

HUD recommends that no more than one-third of a household’s income cover housing costs including utilities. 

Johnson said the current market with higher home and rental prices is making it difficult for residents to find affordable housing options in Princeton and instead have to look at living in surrounding communities. He added Northgate Apartments is part of his organization’s solution to the affordable housing crisis.

Part of the appeal for constructing Northgate Apartments is the ability to create new high-quality construction for residents who may lack decent housing options, said Johnson. This is the first new building the nonprofit is constructing, but it is the first step in a larger plan.

“Today, with the rising costs of rent and apartments, a vintage 1970s complex will cost you over $90,000 or $110,000 per unit to renovate,” Johnson said. “We got to a point where we couldn’t justify spending that much on old construction.”

Johnson said it could cost more than $25 million to renovate an apartment building with 200 units. Based on the numbers Johnson provided, renovating a building the size of Northgate Apartments would cost $36 million to $44 million.

The total outlay to construct Northgate Apartments’ 400 units was between $40 and $50 million, but residents will get a newly constructed building fitted with structural insulated panels.

Johnson said his organization went with the newer technology because it is environmentally friendly and is also better at providing insulation. He added, “Why not do the best construction available?”

According to the Structural Insulated Panel Association, the structural insulated panel also allows for more energy efficiency of a heating and air conditioning system along with higher air quality inside a home or apartment.

“In an environment where everyone is hyper aware, this will provide people with housing that’s affordable and eco-friendly,” Johnson said. “When the units are completed, they will be near net-zero carbon emissions.”

Currently, the Hope Housing Foundation is associated with around 3,500 apartments across Texas. It owns a little over 1,000 units.

Additionally, the nonprofit is looking to oversee 20,000 units over the next five years.

The plan is to do more than just build affordable housing, said Johnson. Over the next several years, he said Hope Housing Foundation hopes to build a manufacturing plant to produce its own structural insulated panels to be used on new housing developments. 

There is also a plan to build a trade school near the manufacturing plant.

“Success is not about the number of units. For us, what it’s all about is to have our own structural insulated panel system and take nonviolent offenders to work in our manufacturing center to teach them to be entrepreneurs.”

For more great local journalism, subscribe to the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Noino Study Club raises over $3,000 for scholarships

Noino Study Club raises over $3,000 for scholarships

Mar 24, 2022 |

The Noino Study Club had a successful bingo night, raising over $3,000 to give away to Princeton High School seniors through a scholarship. The bingo night, held Saturday, March 19, at Lovelady High School allowed residents to support the current senior class. ...

read more
Commission discusses council places, term limits

Commission discusses council places, term limits

Mar 24, 2022 |

After an hour of back and forth debate, the Home Rule Charter Commission approved a resolution giving direction for what council in a home-rule Princeton could look like. Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution calling for a seven-person city council, six...

read more
Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Mar 24, 2022 |

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program. The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and...

read more
Princeton softball evens record in district play

Princeton softball evens record in district play

Mar 21, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Lady Panthers softball team began district action on Tuesday as they hosted the McKinney North Lady Bulldogs.  Princeton got the victory by the score of 10-7.  The game was tied when Princeton’s Emily Autrey stepped up to the plate in the...

read more
Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Mar 19, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County. The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would...

read more
Debate teams compete year round

Debate teams compete year round

Mar 18, 2022 |

Princeton High School debaters are dispelling the notion that debate is full of politically-informed students endlessly arguing with one another. Panther Speech and Debate is a year-round program where students compete most weekends in both speech events and debate....

read more
Cornerstone Ceremony held in Municipal Center

Cornerstone Ceremony held in Municipal Center

Mar 17, 2022 |

Princeton’s Municipal Center had its Cornerstone Leveling Ceremony, a masonic tradition that dates back centuries. The ceremony took place Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. and was held in the lobby of the newly finished government building. The grand opening will be...

read more
Noino Study Club hosting bingo night March 19

Noino Study Club hosting bingo night March 19

Mar 17, 2022 |

The Princeton Noino Club is hosting its annual bingo fundraiser Saturday, March 19, at Bob and Jean Lovelady High School, located at 501 North Boorman Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a silent auction, game prizes and ticket prizes. Tickets cost $10 and...

read more
District win still out of reach for girls soccer

District win still out of reach for girls soccer

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers hosted The Colony Lady Cougars.  Still in search of their first district victory, Princeton was hoping to improve on their previous loss to the Lady Cougars. However, the Lady Panthers found themselves in familiar territory as they...

read more