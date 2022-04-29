Lady Panther softball closes out season

The Lady Panthers traveled to play the Rock Hill Lady Blue Hawks last week.

After falling behind early, Princeton could not get things going offensively and Prosper won in a shutout, 10-0.

Rock Hill, who leads the district in wins and several other statistical categories, took the lead early when a groundout in the first inning scored a run. The Lady Blue Hawks collected ten hits on the night with their high-powered offense. Three players from Prosper collected multiple hits to help put away the Lady Panthers.

A single by Emily Autrey in the second inning was one a couple positives plays for Princeton. Autrey ended up going 1 for 2 from the plate to lead all Lady Panther batters. Hallie Day took to the mound for Princeton. Day lasted two and a third innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs to take the loss for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Blue Hawk ace pitched three inning, allowing only one hit and no runs. She also struck out five Princeton batters while walking one.

Last Friday night, the Princeton Lady Panthers hosted the Sherman Lady Bearcats. It was the final game of the season, and senior night for Princeton. The Lady Panthers and Lady Bearcats played a close game early in the season at Sherman, but in this game the Lady Panthers struggled offensively, gave up 12 hits, and watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-3 loss to Sherman.

