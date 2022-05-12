Subscribe
Champ aims for state double

by | May 12, 2022 | Sports

Gavin Champ is heading back to the state track and field championships for a second straight season.

Champ is the lone qualifier for the state meets out of Princeton for the second year in a row. He takes great pride in representing his school and community and wants to provide hope for future generations of Princeton athletes.

“It means a lot because I’ve been here since kindergarten,” Champ said. “I’m only one of the few kids attending a Power Five school. It’s hard on the kids here to see nobody win, so I’m hoping to change that and show the kids that it’s possible. I’m doing this for the rest of Princeton.”

He qualified for state in the triple jump and long jump at the Region II-5A track meet last week, setting up a chance to win two medals. In one of the most competitive fields in the state, Champ was the third-place wild card slot in the long jump, despite having the third-best jump of all the regions. That competitive field drives Champ to succeed. He knows he’ll have to be at his best to win potentially two medals but has his eyes on the gold.

