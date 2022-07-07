Preliminary STAAR results reported to PISD

Princeton ISD received its preliminary results for the 2022 STAAR assessments from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) last month and results show some statewide learning loss since 2019.

STAAR tests are standardized and assess a student’s comprehension of material across five core content areas: reading, writing, mathematics, social studies and science. All test scores are issued on a 200 percentage point scale.

STAAR assessments are given to public school students in third grade and continue through their senior year of high school. For students in grades 3-8, the tests are designed to make sure students are comprehending the material taught to them. Students who do not pass a STAAR assessment in third grade through the eighth grade are not required to repeat a grade.

High school students receive STAAR tests as End-of-Course (EOC) assessments and students must pass the tests to be eligible to graduate from high school.

Students are assessed and given four ranges that scores fall in: Did Not Meet, Approaches Grade Level, Meets Grade Level and Masters Grade Level.

Did Not Meet means a student is not prepared for the next grade level and is unlikely to succeed if moved up. Approaches Grade Level indicates a student may be ready for the next grade level provided there is targeted academic support.

