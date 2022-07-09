Student registration open in PISD

Although school got out nearly one month ago, parents and students are already taking steps to prepare for the upcoming school year that begins August 11.

Princeton ISD’s student registration portal opened in June and parents are encouraged to register their children with the school district as soon as possible. Both existing and new students are required to register prior to the start of school but the process is different for new students compared to returning ones.

Parents or guardians of returning students will be prompted to update their addresses and phone numbers along with emergency contact information for students. Up-to-date information will be a requisite for district transportation in addition to the issuance of Chromebooks to students.

Adults registering their children for school can visit princetontx.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/princeton.jsp to register for the upcoming school year.

Once on the website, parents can select the “online registration” option and complete all the required forms. According to the district website, the registration can be saved at any point and completed later.

When all of the required registration prompts are complete, there will be a “submit” option. After submitting, registrants will be unable to go back and edit any submitted information.

Parents or guardians requiring any further assistance with the online registration process should contact the district by calling 469-952-5400.

