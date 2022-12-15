State representative identifies priorities

While most of us are busy wrapping up holiday shopping and getting ready for a break to celebrate the season, state representatives are preparing for the upcoming legislative session in Austin.

The 88th session of the Texas legislature begins Jan. 10, 2023 and constituents’ priorities are being finalized.

State Representative Jeff Leach represents the newly drawn District 67 and now has communities reaching into the northeast part of Collin County.

Prior to the 2020 redistricting cycle, Leach, who was first elected to office in 2012, primarily represented parts of Plano and Allen. After redistricting, District 67 underwent a major geographic change, keeping a portion of northeast Plano, parts of Allen and adding eastern McKinney, Anna, Melissa, Princeton, Farmersville and Blue Ridge.

Although his constituent base has changed, Leach said their voice still sets his direction for the upcoming session.

To read the full story or to subscribe to support your local newspaper visit. The Princeton Herald.