Growth continued; security measures taken in 2022

Princeton Independent School District Superintendent Don McIntyre doesn’t need to look far for a term that has driven many of his decisions during 2022.

That term is “growth,” and McIntyre, employed by Princeton ISD since 2001, ticks off the district’s accomplishments, almost all of which deal with the district’s staggering rate of growth.

“Ninety percent of everything we deal with has to do with the district’s growth,” said McIntyre, who became superintendent in January 2021.

The district opened Mayfield Elementary School this year, said McIntyre, noting that the school is south of Harper Elementary School, and it allows the district to take a big step in showing the size of the Princeton ISD.

Mayfield is the sixth elementary school to open in PISD, said McIntyre, noting immediately that there will be many more campuses to open up in Princeton in the years ahead.

“When I first got to Princeton” more than two decades ago, we had 600 students at Princeton High School,” McIntyre said, “This year we have that many students – give or take – in each of the classes enrolled in the school.”

