Subscribe
Read Local

Growth continued; security measures taken in 2022

by | Dec 29, 2022 | Education, Latest

Princeton Independent School District Superintendent Don McIntyre doesn’t need to look far for a term that has driven many of his decisions during 2022.

That term is “growth,” and McIntyre, employed by Princeton ISD since 2001,  ticks off the district’s accomplishments, almost all of which deal with the district’s staggering rate of growth.

“Ninety percent of everything we deal with has to do with the district’s growth,” said McIntyre, who became superintendent in January 2021.

The district opened Mayfield Elementary School this year, said McIntyre, noting that the school is south of Harper Elementary School, and it allows the district to take a big step in showing the size of the Princeton ISD.

 Mayfield is the sixth elementary school to open in PISD, said McIntyre, noting immediately that there will be many more campuses to open up in Princeton in the years ahead.

“When I first got to Princeton” more than two decades ago, we had 600 students at Princeton High School,” McIntyre said, “This year we have that many students – give or take – in each of the classes enrolled in the school.” 

To read the full story to subscribe at  The Princeton Herald.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Fast growth, increased property values in 2022

Fast growth, increased property values in 2022

Dec 29, 2022 | ,

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022.  On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
Just my type

Just my type

Dec 29, 2022 | ,

For those who know me, it’s no secret that I enjoy perusing the classifieds for yard or estate sales. But a recent online visit to the local Craigslist site led to the purchase of a manual typewriter. A 1958 Remington Quiet-Riter, to be exact. This column was written...

read more
Bond committee approves construction concept

Bond committee approves construction concept

Dec 22, 2022 | , ,

Members of a citizens long-range planning committee tasked by the Princeton Independent School District to plan for the district’s future, have made some key preliminary decisions dealing with the scope of the options that await the PISD school board. The committee,...

read more
City breaks ground for Fire Station No. 2

City breaks ground for Fire Station No. 2

Dec 22, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Fire Department dug in for a last minute groundbreaking for Fire Station No. 2 Wednesday, Dec. 14.  A ribbon cutting and refreshments celebrated the event.  The city’s fourth and newest fire station will be located at 700 Monte Carlo Blvd. It...

read more
District wraps up Angel Tree Project

District wraps up Angel Tree Project

Dec 22, 2022 | ,

Deliveries are being made this week to less fortunate families who are receiving gifts of toys and clothes for Christmas, as well as food to help make their holidays a little merrier because of the Lions Club’s Angel Tree program. For the 15th straight year, every...

read more
What’s for supper?

What’s for supper?

Dec 22, 2022 | ,

I have no clue why we’re told to say, “cheese” when preparing to have our photos taken. I do know that I often said cheese when asked as a kid what I wanted to eat. Specifically, cheese toast. That was my go-to quick meal growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas. I wasn’t...

read more
Demographic data dominates PISD meeting

Demographic data dominates PISD meeting

Dec 15, 2022 | ,

The presentation at this week’s Princeton ISD Board of Trustees meeting looked more like a lesson in mathematics than government. Charts, graphs, and tables were used to convey the message that PISD is growing and has no plans to stop anytime soon, according to...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility