UPDATED-2 Culleoka boil water notice

As of 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, the boil water notice was still in effect for customers of Culleoka Water Supply Corporation.

The notice will remain in effect until test results verify the water is again safe to drink.

However, the notice covers only consumable use such as drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and ice making.

All other water usage is permittable such as showering, clothes washing, automatic dishwashers and lawn watering.

The boil notice was issued earlier this week on orders of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality because water pressure in the Culleoka system had dropped to unacceptable levels following failure of a valve at a pumping station.

The valve has been repaired and system pressure is again normal, but test results remained pending.

Culleoka General Manager Peter Williams said customers could drink bottled water or fill containers at a special filling station at Princeton Municipal Park, 2000 East Princeton Drive.

Williams said tapwater could also be boiled before consuming. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes before cooling, he said.

To sign up for texted or emailed alerts from Culleoka, go to

https://culleoka.org/alerts?id=78569